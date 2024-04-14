Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Unveils Impressive New Core Cast

Avatar: The Last Airbender is ready to tackle another frontier. After reclaiming its live-action history with a successful Netflix series, all eyes are on the animated franchise. After all, Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting its first movie in 2025, and it has roped in an impressive new cast to oversee its leads.

The cast revelation was made recently at CinemaCon when Paramount hit the stage. It was their fans got updates on everything from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Star Trek. Of course, Avatar: The Last Airbender was noted, and it was there we learned only one member of the show's original cast is set to return.

Dante Basco, the voice of Zuko, is slated to reprise his role in Avatar's first film. The actor is the only one to return to the franchise as Avatar Studios has found new talent to take care of Aang's gang.

When it comes to Aang, we know Eric Nam will be overseeing the role. The Korean-American singer made their debut in 2013 overseas as Nam joined a talent show in South Korea. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Nam has enjoyed fame as a K-pop idol and has recently moved to English albums. His role as Aang will mark Nam's first film role, but the actor participated in a number of variety and reality shows in South Korea.

As for Katara, the prodigal water bender is expected to be played by Jessica Batten. The Canadian actress comes from an indigenous background, and Matten even did modeling for the First Nations. To date, the actress has starred in projects like Frontier and Tribal. When it comes to Sokka, it appears Roman Zaragoza is expected to handle the warrior. The actor is known best for his role on Ghosts but has also appeared in projects like Stumptown and Those Who Can't.

Finally, Toph seems to be eyeing a new voice actress as well in Dionne Quan. The veteran actress has been working in voice overs since they were 14 years old, and Quan has worked on several major series. From The Fairly OddParents to Rugrats, Quan has a history with Nickelodeon titles. As for Toph, the actress will bring additional representation to the earth bender as Quan is legally blind. The actress was born with optic nerve hypoplasia, a condition that arises when the nerve itself is congenitally underdeveloped.

With a new cast set in stone, Avatar: The Last Airbender is making strides towards its theatrical launch. Paramount has confirmed Dave Bautista will voice the film's original villain. With the movie set for a 2025 launch, Avatar: The Last Airbender has plenty of work left to finish before its movie is ready, and fans are eager to see what the feature has in store.

What do you think about this Avatar: The Last Airbender update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!