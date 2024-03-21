Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Raises The Fire With Ozai

Avatar: The Last Airbender had a big villain looming in the background in the Fire Lord Ozai. With the Fire Nation attempting to dominate the world, Aang and his friends spent the better part of three seasons attempting to stop the country's advance and take down Ozai himself. In the recent Netflix live-action adaptation, Ozai was portrayed by legendary actor Daniel Dae Kim and was given far more material to work with than in the original animated series. Thanks to the character and series' popularity, it should come as no surprise to see cosplayers revisiting the big antagonist.

One of the biggest differences between the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender and the original series was the time dedicated to the Fire Nation. In the original series, the hostile locale was mostly in the background, with the Fire Lord more often than not hanging out in the background. With Netflix's new take on the bending universe, the showrunners took the chance to further examine just how terrifying Ozai was while also revealing what Azula had been up to during the events of the first season. Now that Avatar: The Last Airbender has been confirmed for two more seasons on Netflix, expect to see more of Daniel Dae Kim in the role.

The Fire Lord Rises

Ozai was always a talented firebender, but in the grand finale of the original animated series, he was able to amplify his abilities thanks to Sozen's Comet. Despite Aang's status as the Avatar and his mastery of the four elements in the series finale, Aizen still put up quite the battle before eventually being defeated. When this final fight eventually hits the live-action series, it is sure to be the biggest of the new take on the bending world.

As many Avatar fans know, Ozai wasn't killed in the original series finale. Using a new power, Aang was able to take the bending from the Fire Lord, capturing Ozai and leaving him in a prison cell so that Zuko could take the throne and lead the Fire Nation on a far more altruistic path. With Avatar Studios creating new films to further explore the universe, there is a possibility that the animated Fire Lord will return.

What did you think of Daniel Dae Kim's take on the Fire Lord? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.