Avatar: The Last Airbender's Fire Lord Addresses "Thirst Tweets"

Netflix is preparing to enter the world of bending next month with the arrival of its live-action take on Avatar: The Last Airbender. While the heroes will be well represented by the young actors taking on Aang and company, the villains will also be in full effect. Daniel Dae Kim, who has played pivotal roles in Lost, Hawaii Five-O, and Hellboy, is set to take on the role of the Fire Lord Ozai, and the actor is dealing with the reaction from fans when it comes to his take on the leader of the Fire Nation.

The Fire Lord Ozai was the main antagonist when it came to Aang and his crew's original adventure, pushing the Fire Nation in its quest to take over the world. Aside from ruling his nation with an iron fist, Ozai had the power to back himself up as he proved himself to be one of the most powerful Fire Benders that the world had ever known. When it came to the grand finale of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series, Ozai was able to harness the power of an eclipse to strengthen his bending, making him an even stronger opponent for the Avatar to tangle with.

Fire Lord Ozai Arrives

Ozai might have been a force of nature in the original animated series, but he was one that mostly stuck to the background outside of a series of flashbacks. In the latter episodes of the third and final season, he took a far more direct approach. The showrunners have stated that they'll be exploring more of the Fire Nation early on, making a departure from the source material and potentially breathing more life into the Fire Lord.

The finale of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series saw Aang not only defeating Ozai in a duel, but the young Avatar using his skills to steal the Fire Lord's ability to fire bend. Should the upcoming animated movies explore Aang and his friends in the future, there is the possibility that Ozai will make an appearance at some point in the future.

