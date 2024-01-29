Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Will Have Its Own Darth Vader

Daniel Day Kim is ready to enter a new era. The actor became a household name thanks to shows like Lost, and now their resume is about to expand in a big way. Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender features Kim as he plays the Fire Nation Lord Ozai. Now, the actor is beginning to open up about the role, and Kim sees Ozai as the Darth Vader of the series.

The revelation was shared recently as Entertainment Weekly chatted with Kim about his work on Avatar: The Last Airbender. It was there the actor talked all about Ozai's delicious flaws, and they make him into a truly ominous villain.

"He's deliciously a villain, and that's what I sank my teeth into," Kim explained. "That's one of the things that I was really looking forward to doing. He reminded me of the Darth Vader of this show."

Of course, fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender know all about Ozai. The Fire Nation acts as a major evil in the franchise as its ruler is pushing to conquer all the elemental nations. Blinded by greed and power, Fire Lord Ozai rules with a fiery grip. He will do nothing to see his plan of world order to the end, and he will kill the Avatar himself if need be.

Kim admits the promise of playing a villain as dark as Fire Lord Ozai had him intrigued from the very beginning. "I don't want to do just one thing all the time. I think he's so unabashedly evil that it's a joy to play," he shared. So if you are ready to see how Netflix's show brings Ozai to life, just know Kim is doing the most to make it happen.

Of course, it won't be long before Avatar: The Last Airbender goes live on Netflix. The live-action series is set to launch on February 22. So if you want to check out the original animated series, you can find it streaming on Paramount+ right now!

What do you think about Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender? Are you excited to check out the show? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!