Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Absolutely Nailed Zuko's Agni Kai

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been taking over Netflix since the live-action series made its debut this past weekend, and one of the episodes really went the extra mile for Zuko's intense Agni Kai against his father, Fire Lord Ozai! Netflix's take on Avatar: The Last Airbender adapts the first season of Nickelodeon's original animated series, and that means some of the biggest moments from the original have come to life in a new way. While the new live-action series can't adapt everything, it makes sure to adapt some of the big events that fans had been looking forward to.

When it comes to Prince Zuko and his chase for the Avatar, it's not until Episode 6 of the series, "Masks," that Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender gives fans the best look into Zuko's relationship with his father Ozai yet. Showcasing how he got the scar that fans see him with in the series, the flashback to the Agni Kai between the two Fire Nation royalty helps to emphasize not only the gap between the two, but what kind of complicated situation Zuko currently finds himself in the live-action series.

this scene was so sad god please take away all of zuko’s sufferings and give it to ozai#AvatarTheLastAirbender pic.twitter.com/Izoy5rwfjB — ceo of dallas liu (@zukokins) February 22, 2024

Is Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Good?

Zuko vs. Ozai is only one of the moments from the animated series that have come to life for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, but fans are currently debating over whether or not it's been successful so far. ComicBook.com's own Megan Peters said the following about Avatar: The Last Airbender in our official review, "...Avatar: The Last Airbender deserves to move forward. The live-action adaptation is the antithesis of Hollywood's blighted attempt from years ago. The adaptation takes big risks with its changes, but they all serve the story in an authentic way. Despite its gritty aesthetic, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender realizes a new and faithful take on Nickelodeon's greatest series, but if you are an Avatar purist, this bold adaptation might not be up your alley."

If you wanted to see the series for yourself, you can now check out Avatar: The Last Airbender streaming on Netflix. Starring a core cast of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more, the first season of the live-action series runs for eight episodes overall. Avatar: The Last Airbender has yet to announce a second season as of the time of this writing.

