Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Unleashes The Bounty Hunting June

Avatar The Last Airbender isn't just a series that is populated with benders, the warriors that have the ability to manipulate the elements in fire, water, earth, and air, but it also saw many characters that were able to become threats via different methods. One such major case is June, the bounty hunter that found herself allying with Zuko against Aang and his friends early on in the series, and would return in an effort to find the Fire Nation prince's mother. One cosplayer has nailed the look of the Shirsu rider.

Avatar The Last Airbender has seen some major announcements land in 2022, with the first animated movie by Avatar Studios receiving a release date in 2025. Prior to this comeback for Aang and his friends, Netflix is working on a live-action adaptation that has seemingly wrapped production, though no official footage has been revealed and a release date remains anyone's guess at this point. June herself will be making an appearance, played by actor Arden Cho, so it should be interesting to see the role she will play in this revision and whether she'll be riding atop her strange mole-like creature.

Avatar The Last June

Instagram Cosplayer Kosthetic brought back the big bounty hunter that was introduced in Avatar The Last Airbender, looking to make cash from the Fire Nation and routinely taking on work from Zuko in both attempting to capture Aang while also searching for his mother toward the tail-end of the series:

Avatar and Korra's stories would continue in comic book form, with their futures being documented in a number of different ways. June herself never made an appearance in the Legend of Korra. Perhaps, when the next animated movie arrives in theaters, June will return to the bending world and might just lend Zuko a hand in finding the whereabouts of his mother.

Despite having aired over a decade ago, the bending universe remains a fan-favorite, so bringing it back via a Netflix live-action adaptation and upcoming animated films seems like an easy decision.

What do you think ultimately happened to June following the end of the original Avatar The Last Airbender series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.