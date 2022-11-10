Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Announces Release Date

Avatar fans, your time to shine is coming! Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation announced some time ago that Avatar: The Last Airbender was far from done. With new projects in the works, it was just a matter of time before we learned when the animated hit would drop its first release since Legend of Korra wrapped. And now, we have learned when the new Avatar movie is going live!

According to Variety, Avatar will bring its next movie to the screens on October 10, 2025. The untitled project will be produced by Nickelodeon Animation, Paramount Animation, and the recently founded Avatar Studios. It is expected to get a wide release alongside a new SpongeBob movie slated for May 2015.

What We Know About the Avatar Comeback

For those who have kept up with Avatar, you will know the animated franchise made a huge comeback during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show returned to headlines once it began streaming on Netflix, and by 2021, Avatar Studios was founded with series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. The team announced it would be making new animated projects set in the Avatar Universe, and they weren't joking.

After all, fans were told this June that three Avatar movies were in the works. We know little about the films' stories, but we have been told about the director overseeing the 2025 movie. Lauren Montgomery, who worked on hits like Voltron: Legendary Defender, will direct the film. Eric Coleman will produce alongside DiMartino and Konietzko.

What do you make of this latest Avatar update? Are you ready to check in on Aang and the gang? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.