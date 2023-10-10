Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Bends With Katara

Katara is one of the most powerful benders in Avatar: The Last Airbender, so it's no surprise cosplayers continue to bring her to life.

Of the many benders that were introduced in Avatar: The Last Airbender's history, Katara might take the crown as one of the most powerful barring Aang himself. Initially introduced as a part of the Water Tribe, Katara went from being able to manipulate buckets of water to pulling off wild feats. With Avatar planning to make a comeback on two major fronts in the future, it's a testament to the series' popularity that over fifteen years since its debut, cosplayers are continuing to bring the characters to life.

Katara might have started off as a regular member of the Water Tribe, but her mastery of bending took her to new heights in the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series. In the third and final season of the original series, the crew's adventures took them to the Fire Nation, wherein Katara was able to learn a terrifying power. Hearing of "Blood Bending", Katara learned how to take control of a target's blood and bend it in a way to turn them into her puppets. This power was one that Katara was terrified to learn existed, let alone learn how to perform, with the Water Tribe member swearing not to use the power unless in a drastic emergency.

Katara Bends Her Way Back To Life

Katara is set to return on two fronts, with the closest being the Netflix live-action series that is planned to arrive next year. The water bender is set to be played by young actress Kiawentiio, who will have some big shoes to fill based on the love that fans of the series have for Katara. With the upcoming animated movie set to explore the lives of Aang and his friends during their adult years, Katara is slated to make a comeback.

While Katara appeared as a teenager in the first series and will be an adult in the franchise's first feature-length film, she also made a surprising return in The Legend of Korra. Appearing as an elderly woman, she was able to have a face-to-face with Korra, who was the Avatar and thus was the reincarnation of Aang himself. At that age, Katara wasn't jumping in on any action, though the same wasn't true of Toph, who was more than happy to lend Korra a hand in the sequel series.

What do you hope to see from Katara in the first Avatar movie arriving in 2025? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Aang.