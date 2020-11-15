Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Captures Katara's Beautiful Bending

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been back in the news following its Netflix resurgence, and the fandom is thriving under the spotlight. From fan-art to fan-fiction, the Avatar gang is living large and loving every minute of the attention during a rather bleak year. Of course, fans are still finding ways to cosplay despite the lack of conventions this year, and one user is wowing with their spot-on take of Katara.

Over on Instagram, the user victoriaecs got fans all riled up when they shared their take on Katara. The netizen, who goes by Victoria Camargo, decided it was time to give their best shot at water bending. And as you can see below, they nailed the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Camargo / 康薇妮 (@victoriaecs)

The shot captures Katara during a simple water bending exercise as she stands before a lake. With water lapping in the distance, fans can see Camargo lifting her arms apart as a stance, and some photo editing makes it appear as if she is water bending a la Katara.

Of course, the edit is plenty impressive, and her cosplay makes it even more believable. After all, Katara looks as if she were pulled from the television in this shot. Camargo has her hair pulled back just like Katara, and it frames her face perfectly. Katara is in her usual Water Tribe gear that makes her blue eyes pop. Paired with a brown satchel, Katara looks ready to go on a grand adventure, and fans can see the girl is still wearing her mother's necklace in this gorgeous shot.

When it comes to Katara cosplays, this look is one of the best out there, and we hope Netflix is paying attention. The streaming giant is working on a live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Camargo's cosplay is the perfect inspiration.

What do you think about this impressive cosplay? Does it do Katara justice?