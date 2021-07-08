Jeopardy Features Avatar The Last Airbender Question

✖

Following the loss of Alex Trebeck, the beloved game show Jeopardy has been allowing a number of new hosts to fill the giant shoes left by the iconic host, but it seems as though the long-running quiz show has made the rounds in a new way with a question revolving around the beloved animated franchise of Avatar The Last Airbender. With the world of bending set to return via Paramount Studios creating a new branch focused primarily on creating new animated adventures for the world of Aang, Korra, and their fellow benders, the future is bright for the Nickelodeon series.

The question from Jeopardy was shared by Michael Dante DiMartino, one of the co-creators of Avatar The Last Airbender who will play a major role in the upcoming animated movies/series that will be birthed to continue the world of bending. Given the role of Co-Chief Creative Officer at Avatar Studios, many Aang and Korra fans were realized that one of the originators of the franchise would return to the series. Unfortunately, this came about thanks in part to a number of creative differences that caused DiMartino, and the other creator Bryan Konietzko, to leave Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of Avatar The Last Airbender.

DiMartino shared the question that was seen on a recent episode of Jeopardy, asking the participants of the game show what Korra was attempting to become a master of in her journey as the Avatar who would take the reins of the big title following the death of Aang:

While the finale for The Legend of Korra was the last time we saw the world of bending brought to animation, there has been plenty of graphic novels, and novels, that have continued the world of Avatar with flashbacks to years gone by as well as sequel stories that dive into events taking place following the respective series finales. While the stories of the upcoming projects of Avatar Studios have yet to be revealed, fans are simply thrilled that the Nickelodeon universe will be making a comeback via Paramount.

