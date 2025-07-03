One Piece Chapter 1154 Release Date, Time & What to Expect

One Piece Chapter 1154 will be the next installment in the series, continuing Loki and Harold’s flashback leading up to the event where the former allegedly killed his father. The latest chapter filled in several key details about how Harold came to be known as the pacifist king in the current timeline. However, the most striking revelation was Loki’s birth, which explained how he came to be known as the accursed prince of Elbaf. Chapter 1153 revealed that Loki was born with unusual, demonic-looking eyes, prompting his mother to immediately reject him and even go as far as to cast him into the realm of death, leaving him to die.

But baby Loki returned, climbing back up the mountains. Soon after his mother fell ill, she further rejected him and revealed a prophecy that he would someday kill his father. This was enough to paint Loki as a monster, and the nation began blaming him for every misfortune that followed. The flashback has provided enough context to erase doubts about Loki being a villain and instead positions him as a tragic hero of Elbaf, one who sacrifices his own interests for the good of his people. Now that Loki’s tragic fate has been fully revealed, all that remains is uncovering the events surrounding Harold’s death, which is surely what Chapter 1154 will depict. However, fans will have to wait a little longer, as the series is going on a break next week.

Following a break in the upcoming issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, One Piece Chapter 1154 will appear in issue 33rd of the magazine, which is set to be released on Monday, July 14th, 2025, at midnight Japan Standard Time. Due to the time difference, the audience in the Western regions will be able to grab the chapter on Sunday, July 13th, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (ET), 8 AM Pacific Time (PT), 10 AM Central Time (CT), and 4 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) due to time difference.

One Piece Chapter 1154 will be available to read for free on Manga Plus and Viz Media after its release. The aforementioned websites allow any visitors to read the first and the latest three chapters of One Piece, including many other ongoing Shonen titles, for free. Meanwhile, those with a paid subscription to the Shonen Jump Manga Plus app can also gain access to the latest One Piece chapters.

One Piece Chapter 1154 Will Likely Conclude Loki’s Flashback

The major reason this flashback began was to provide context on what actually happened on the day Harold was killed. From the small snippets revealed so far, it is evident that Harold was transformed into a demonic form, much like Dorry and Brogy in the present. The main gap this flashback needs to fill is how and why Harold was turned by Imu, especially considering he was once allied with the World Government. This is exactly what the remaining flashback is expected to unveil, likely in the next installment, One Piece Chapter 1154. As shown in the latest chapter, Harold appears increasingly stressed by the restrictions imposed by the World Government on various nations. It seems his desire to see countries free and self-governing was what led him to form an alliance with the World Government in the first place.

It is likely that during his time with the World Government, in discussions about a united, liberated world, they marked Harold, possibly in a manner similar to the mark worn by the God’s Knights. This may have been a precautionary measure, considering Harold was a warrior, and with the World Government seeking to secure the power of giants, the timing was ideal. However, the main reason Imu may have taken full control of Harold could be tied to the Legendary Devil Fruit passed down in Elbaf. It’s highly plausible that this fruit is the same one Luffy ate, as Nika is revered as a god in Elbaf, and protecting the fruit was likely part of their legacy. Since Imu has always feared Nika’s return, they may have manipulated Harold’s mind to gain full control and acquire the fruit by force.

Perhaps, after learning that the World Government had taken the fruit, Shanks became involved on that tragic day as he is present, assuming responsibility to recover it, a mission he ultimately completes, leading to Luffy consuming the fruit. If not, then this flashback will likely reveal the true nature of the legendary Devil Fruit. But with little more left to add to Loki’s already tragic fate, it is highly likely that One Piece Chapter 1154 will conclude this flashback. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait, as One Piece is going on a break.

One Piece is available to read on Viz Media and Manga Plus.