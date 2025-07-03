Dandadan Season 2 Premieres With New Opening & Ending: Watch

DAN DA DAN Season 2 is one of the most highly anticipated big anime returns of the year, and now fans can finally check out the new season in action as the first episode has made its debut with a brand new opening and ending theme sequence. The Summer 2025 anime schedule is one of the most packed anime schedules of the year overall, and that means there are going to be a ton of new anime to watch over the next few weeks. Now as the Summer season has kicked off in full, things have gotten off to a big bang.

DAN DA DAN is one of the biggest returning franchises of the Summer 2025 anime schedule overall, and that is even more noticeable thanks to the premiere of its very first episode. Now hitting major streaming services such as Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll, Muse, ADN and more worldwide, DAN DA DAN has debuted a new opening theme titled “On The Way” as performed by AiNA THE END. The new ending theme song is titled “Doukashiteru” as performed by WurtS. Check them out below:

How to Watch DAN DA DAN Season 2

DAN DA DAN Season 2 is now streaming on multiple platforms across various services, and you can now find the new episodes with streaming with Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, Muse and many more depending on your territory. The new episodes will be launching on a weekly basis with both Japanese and English language versions available at the same time. Which means there will be many kinds of ways to watch it for fans who have been wondering what the buzz has been about. It’s also where you can catch up with everything from the first season as well. Which you’re likely going to want to do considering the hype behind it all.

DAN DA DAN Season 2 features a returning voice staff and cast from the first season of the series. Fuga Yamashiro and Abel Gongora are directing the new season for Science SARU. Hiroshi Seko will be providing the scripts, Naoyuki Onda provided the character designs, Yoshimichi Kameda will be providing creature designs, Kiyoshi Hirose serves as editor, Eriko Kimura serves as sound editor, and kensuke ushio composes the music. The voice cast from the first season are returning as well, but there are some new additions to shake things up.

What Is DAN DA DAN About?

The voice cast for DAN DA DAN‘s new season includes the likes of returning stars such as Shion Wakayama and Abby Trott as Momo for the Japanese and English language versions respectively. Along with Natsuki Hanae and AJ Beckles as Okarun for the English and Japanese language versions. New additions to the Japanese voice cast for the coming season include Tomokazu Seki as Dover Demon, Tomokazu Sugita as Taro, Fumi Hirano as Hana, Masako Isobe as Naki Kito, Mutsumi Tamura as “Evil Eye,” Hiroyuki Yoshino as Manjiro, and Naomi Ohzora as Chiquitita.

The first season introduced fans to a wild world filled with magical monsters and aliens as its central duo of Momo and Okarun grew closer together with each new monster battle. It was such a massive hit that fans have been waiting to see what came after that initial cliffhanger ever since, and now it’s finally time to see all of the new episodes in action this Summer after so much waiting.