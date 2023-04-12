Avatar: The Last Airbender Finally Reveals Design for One of Its Legendary Fire Benders

Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra were two of Nickelodeon's most popular series when they first debuted. Thanks to their continued popularity, the franchise is set to return both with a new live-action series on Netflix and new films that will be debuting from Paramount's Avatar Studios. The stories of Aang and Korra however are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the bending universe, as the mobile game Avatar Generations has given fans a new look at the legendary fire bender known as Hei-Ran.

The Avatar known as Kuruk was like Korra in that he hailed from the Water Tribe, born into the cycle of reincarnation following Avatar Yangchen but before the ruthless Avatar known as Kyoshi. In his travels, Kuruk found himself fighting against the spiritual threats that were facing his home, with the fire bender known as Hei-Ran helping the Water Tribe Avatar to hone his skills when it came to the fiery element. Unfortunately, Kuruk eventually found himself succumbing to his spiritual excursions and battles, with Hei-Ran needing to discover the Avatar that proceeded him in hopes of making his successor prepared to save the world if need be.

Hei-Ran, Fire Bender

Avatar Generations has allowed the franchise to explore the past and breathe new life into characters that had never made their animated debut. With Hei-Ran playing a significant role in both the lives of Kuruk and Kyoshi, perhaps the fire bender might make an appearance in future Avatar Studios' projects. The first animated movie from Avatar Studios will arrive in 2025, so if Hei-Ran does make her animated debut eventually, it will most likely be years before she does so.

For those who are looking for more Avatar stories outside of the animated world, the franchise has been explored thanks in part to several novels and graphic novels released over the years. At present, Avatar Studios has neither confirmed or denied whether any of these stories will have an impact on their future projects. It's a testament to the popularity of Aang and Korra that future projects are in the works that will take fans back to the bending universe.

Do you want to see Hei-Ran debut in the animated world in the future? Which Avatar project are you most looking forward to? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.