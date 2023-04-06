Avatar: The Last Airbender Unveils First Look at the South Pole's Pirate Queen

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be returning thanks to a new animated film arriving in 2025 from Avatar Studios, along with Netflix's upcoming live-action television series that will retell the original story of Aang and his fellow benders. It should come as no surprise that the franchise has become popular enough to warrant video games, as the mobile game, Avatar: Generations, was released worldwide earlier this year. Now, the game has revealed the Pirate Queen Tagaka, a character that might make an appearance in future films from the animation studio.

For those who might not be familiar with the pirate queen, Tagaka was a part of the story that revolved around Avatar Kyoshi. The Avatar was born long before Aang and his crew was attempting to stop the Fire Nation from taking over the world and a series of novels explored her journey outside of the animated series. While there have been rumors circulating that one of the upcoming trilogy of films from Avatar Studios will focus on Kyoshi, nothing has been set in stone when it comes to future projects. If you want to learn more about Kyoshi and Tagaka, the two novels titled "The Rise of Kyoshi" and "The Shadow of Kyoshi" dive into further detail.

Avatar: The Rise of Tagaka

The Official Avatar: The Last Airbender Instagram Account not only shared this new design for Tagaka but also the Earth Bender Jianzhu and the Fire Bender Hei Ran. While these characters are confirmed for the mobile game featuring benders of different generations, they have not been confirmed for any future animated projects as of yet. Should one of the upcoming Avatar films be confirmed to follow Kyoshi, we might see these benders make an appearance.

