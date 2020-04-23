Avatar The Last Airbender Fans React To The Series' Upcoming Netflix Arrival
Netflix made the world of pop culture shake today with the announcement that Avatar The Last Airbender would be dropping on their streaming service beginning on May 15th, hyping up fans of their future live action adaptation with the original creative minds behind the animated series. With the recent announcements that Netflix was also bringing in the likes of One Piece's anime and Pokemon Journeys, fans can't contain their excitement to either revisit the world of Aang and his pals or experience their battle against the Fire Nation for the first time!
Avatar The Last Airbender first aired on Nickelodeon in 2005, with the animated series recently celebrating its fifteenth anniversary with a steelbook Blu-Ray collection that has pleased fans of the franchise! Needless to say, the series is continuing to live up to its anniversary with this latest announcement that the series will be arriving on Netflix and fans are more than eager to share their feelings!
NOT A DRILL!
THE BEST ANIMATED SHOW OF ALL TIME AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER WILL BE ON NETFLIX THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/srcJARpcmH— olivia (@livmendel) April 23, 2020
Sometimes A Gif Is Just Perfect
All three seasons of 'Avatar the Last Airbender' will be available on Netflix on May 15th. pic.twitter.com/gGBBKug4gh— 2 Black Nerds (@2BlackNerds) April 23, 2020
Time To Binge!
Time to binge avatar the last airbender when it comes to netflix— Middy | Tycoon Addict 🃏💎 (@MidnightKolrath) April 23, 2020
We're All Crying
I’m crying. I was literally about to ask where I can watch The Last Airbender cause I have been searching 😪😪 https://t.co/FBzUM0g7PM— 🐉🪐🌴 (@grndwrk_) April 23, 2020
FINALLY!!
I just saw that Avatar: The Last Airbender series is coming to Netflix on May 15th- FINALLY!!! a real and actual way for me to watch it. Go ahead and scream at me, I've never been able to and I know I'll love it, again please don't worry about me— Nicole Clockel (@TeganAndOrSara) April 23, 2020
Dance Time!
AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER ON NETFLIX IN MAY LETS FUCKIN GOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Nwh368Hvqx— CONNOR!! (@mothymns) April 23, 2020
Pop The Champagne!
Avatar The Last Airbender finally coming to US Netflix pic.twitter.com/Jdlgw6UmSF— Bran⁷ (@HokageJoonie) April 23, 2020
Perfect Scream
Dog im legit about to cry finally we getting Avatar the Last Airbender on netflix pic.twitter.com/LLrnZdcfKL— Vinny (@VinnyFuego) April 23, 2020
Definitely Worth A Muppet
APPARENTLY AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER IS COMING TO NETFLIX NEXT MONTH AHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/GiGNqnyFlP— Gary the Dog stan account (@pixi_punk) April 23, 2020
Yip Yip!
Me after hearing that Avatar: The Last Airbender is going to on #netflix. Yip Yip! pic.twitter.com/nCNpQhhzLo— Whimsiclaly and Musical Matterson (@Matt_mw89) April 23, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.