Avatar The Last Airbender Fans React To The Series' Upcoming Netflix Arrival

Netflix made the world of pop culture shake today with the announcement that Avatar The Last Airbender would be dropping on their streaming service beginning on May 15th, hyping up fans of their future live action adaptation with the original creative minds behind the animated series. With the recent announcements that Netflix was also bringing in the likes of One Piece's anime and Pokemon Journeys, fans can't contain their excitement to either revisit the world of Aang and his pals or experience their battle against the Fire Nation for the first time!

Avatar The Last Airbender first aired on Nickelodeon in 2005, with the animated series recently celebrating its fifteenth anniversary with a steelbook Blu-Ray collection that has pleased fans of the franchise! Needless to say, the series is continuing to live up to its anniversary with this latest announcement that the series will be arriving on Netflix and fans are more than eager to share their feelings!