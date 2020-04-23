Avatar: The Last Airbender to Join Netflix This May

UPDATE: Just as this article publisher, Netflix confirmed the news is true as Avatar: The Last Airbender is joining the platform this May. The cartoon will put all three seasons up for streaming starting May 15.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the greatest animated series ever made, and Netflix has got fans losing their minds after teasing them about the show. The streaming platform has some of the biggest shows in its catalog, and many have begged for Avatar: The Last Airbender to join. Aang and the gang have been separated from audiences too long, but Netflix's teaser may reunite fans with the legendary Avatar before long.

The whole ordeal went down on Twitter after the official NX Netflix page tweeted a simple message. The innocuous tweet writes, "yip yip," which many might overlook. But if you are a fan of Avatar: The Last Airbender then that phrase is familiar. Aang would summon Appa with those words, and fans are geeking out hardcore.

As you can see in the slides below, netizens from all over are bombarding Netflix with questions. After all, the Avatar: The Last Airbender fandom is not one to prod unless you're willing to accept the consequences. The fans will demand an answer until they are giving one, but there are several things this tease could refer to.

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. All three seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender are coming to Netflix in the US on May 15th. pic.twitter.com/RCKylFYknA — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 23, 2020

Yip yip — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 23, 2020

Obviously, Netflix may be adding Avatar: The Last Airbender to its catalog. The animated series has not been offered on the platform for some time, and Nickelodeon has not made it easy to stream the series. While an anniversary Blu-ray set of the show did go live not long ago, fans would flock to the series if they could binge it on Netflix.

The other thing Netflix may be teasing is its live-action adaptation of the series. It was announced awhile back that Netflix was creating a live-action series based on Avatar: The Last Airbender. The original creators behind the show are overseeing the series which they promise will be diverse and faithful to the cartoon. So if fans were to get a teaser for the live-action series, the Internet might just implode.

What do you think of this teaser? Do you think new information is about to drop regarding the live-action adaptation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!