Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Creates Real-Life Firebending

One of the most deadly forms of bending makes the leap to the real world as one Avatar cosplay goes to the extreme.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is riding high thanks to some serious success on multiple levels. Since the first season of Netflix's live-action adaptation was one of the biggest hits for the streaming service, the series is confirmed for two more seasons. On top of this series, Aang and company are making a comeback next year on the silver screen with the movie tentatively filmed "Aang: The Last Airbender". Now, one cosplayer has shared some real-life fire bending in some seriously flashy display.

When it comes to the upcoming animated movie, Avatar Studios is planning to focus on Aang's adult years, bringing his allies Katara, Sokka, and Toph along with him. Another major character that will be a part of the film is Prince Zuko, the young member of the royal family who finds himself in charge of the Fire Nation as a result of the events of the series finale. Having defeated the Fire Lord Ozai and imprisoned him, Zuko has some heavy responsibilities on his shoulders as he also has his mother on his mind. With Azula also imprisoned, the fire benders might be one of the most interesting parts of the movie arriving in 2025.

Avatar: Using Cosplay To Bend Fire

Much like how we saw air, water, and earth evolve over the course of the franchise, so too did we see fire bending evolve in several ways. Azula was able to learn how to bend lightning thanks to her mastery of fire bending, and in The Legend of Korra, we were able to witness benders learn how to manipulate lava. It will be interesting to see if Aang: The Last Airbender introduces any more evolutions to this form of bending.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C329CUnutT3/

If you want to learn more about Zuko before the new animated movie arrives next year, there were several graphic novels that expanded on the Fire Nation Prince and the Avatar. Avatar: The Promise was a graphic novel series that saw Zuko taking the throne while also attempting to learn more about his mother's whereabouts. Unfortunately, Zuko's new role as the Fire Lord created some wild new problems for the fire bender.

What are your predictions for the future of the bending universe? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.