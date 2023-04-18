Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Look at Young Avatar Kyoshi

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been around for years, and at this point, fans know its heroes rather well. From Korea to Aang and beyond, the gang has fans across the globe. This also goes fro Avatar Kyoshi given the character's recent rise in popularity, and now, a new piece of artwork is here showcasing Kyoshi's look as a young woman.

The art comes from Avatar Studios as you can see below. A new image of Kyoshi was released to the public in honor of Avatar Generations, a popular mobile game. It was there Kyoshi greeted fans as a young woman long before we knew her, and the Earthbender is downright gorgeous.

OFFICIAL FIRST LOOK at young Avatar Kyoshi for the first time ever without her makeup, from Avatar Studios. pic.twitter.com/Bf1U1kVSk7 — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) April 18, 2023

As you can tell, the art of Kyoshi showcases the character without any makeup on, so we can see the Avatar's features with ease. You can see a dusting of freckles on Kyoshi's face, and their brown hair is let down long over their back. Dressed in a simple green dress, Avatar Kyoshi looks just as powerful here as she does when in full Avatar garb. So as you can imagine, fans are obsessed with this special peek into Kyoshi's past.

After all, we do know quite a bit about Kyoshi and their past despite having little reference for their looks. Avatar Kyoshi has been a fixture in Avatar: The Last Airbender since the series kicked off as many know. In recent years, everything from comics to novels has unpacked more about Kyoshi's life. Despite some controversial decisions during their time, Kyoshi is long regarded as one of the most impactful Avatars in the series' history. Now, we have an idea of how Kyoshi looked as a young woman before their signature Avatar look came together. So if you love all things Avatar, savor this gift because they don't come around often!

If you are not keeping up with Avatar these days, it is pretty easy catching up on the IP. You can find the hit animated series streaming online via Netflix. As for Avatar's future, the team at Paramount kickstarted Avatar Studios to craft more content around the franchise. There is also a live-action adaptation of Avatar in the works at Netflix, and the TV series wrapped filming last year after going full speed behind the scenes.

What do you think about this latest look at Avatar Kyoshi's past? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.