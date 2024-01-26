Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Releases Fire Nation Character Posters

Aang and company's quest in the original Avatar: The Last Bender series wouldn't exist without the presence of the Fire Nation. The locale set out to conquer the world and place all the nations in the thrall of the nation's ruler, the Fire Lord Ozai. With Netflix's live-action adaptation aiming to arrive on the streaming service next month, the platform has released four new character posters to bring together some of the strongest, live-action members of the Fire Nation.

Azula, Ozai, Uncle Iroh, and Zhao take center stage in these new posters, with the showrunners having stated in the past that they are looking to further explore the Fire Nation with their live-action take on the bending universe. When it comes to the actors that will be portraying these bumps in the road for Aang and his friends, Azula will be played by Elizabeth Yu, Iroh will be played by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Fire Lord Ozai will be played by Daniel Dae Kim, and Ken Leung will play Zhao. While not featured in these new posters, Zuko is also set to make an appearance in the new live-action series, brought to life by young actor Dallas Liu.

The Fire Nation Rises

Four new character posters have landed from Netflix to get fans hyped for Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action arrival on February 22nd. While Princess Azula didn't appear in the first season of the original animated series, her presence here shows that the live-action adaptation is looking to make some changes to its source material. Despite these changes, it's clear that the Fire Nation will be portrayed as dangerous as ever to the rest of the world.

Netflix will release eight episodes as part of Avatar: The Last Airbender's first live-action season. Arriving on February 22nd, the official synopsis for the series reads as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

