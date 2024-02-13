Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Highlights King Bumi in New Teaser

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Netflix in just a little over a week from the time of this writing, and a new teaser is showing off the live-action series' take on King Bumi! The confrontation with Bumi is one of the standout set pieces of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series, and thankfully the new live-action series adaptation will be revisiting it with their take. As the new live-action series adaptation fast approaches, it won't be too long before fans get to see how those standout moments from the original come to life in a whole new way.

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be introducing Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi in the new live-action series, and the newest teaser highlights his debut and showcases a bit of the big fight that Bumi and Aang have in the new series. If it's anything like the animated original, it's going to be a big sequence. Giving fans a first glimpse as to how this will all go down is the newest teaser for the show revealing some more footage not seen in other promotional materials.

The master of all four elements. The savior of the world. The Avatar. pic.twitter.com/oAyAEoSzbz — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) February 13, 2024

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Release Date

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be premiering with Netflix on February 22nd, and will be running for eight episodes with its debut season. Netflix begins to tease Avatar: The Last Airbender as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

The synopsis continues with, "Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

