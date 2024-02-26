Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Highlights Cabbage Merchant and More in New Posters

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now taking over Netflix since the debut of the live-action series last week, and the series is highlighting the Cabbage Merchant, Suki and more with some new character posters! Avatar: The Last Airbender has arrived on Netflix with an adaptation of the first season of the original Nickelodeon animated series, and that means that fans get to see many of the moments and characters that they liked in the first time around. This even includes some of the long running gag characters such as the Cabbage Merchant, who's become an icon in the years since the original.

Avatar: The Last Airbender brings back the Cabbage Merchant for the new live-action adaptation with Netflix, and makes sure to give the icon an equally iconic moment in the new work. The Cabbage Merchant is one of the major standouts from the Earth Kingdom alongside other returning characters such as Suki and Bumi, and now Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is showing each of these characters some love with some new character posters for the three now that the series is taking over the world. Check them out below:

🪨 Give some commotion to the Earth Kingdom 🪨 pic.twitter.com/RnBkP2IxRK — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 26, 2024

How to Watch Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been topping the Netflix charts since its debut last week, and you can currently check out the eight episode first season now streaming. It has yet to be announced whether or not the series will be returning for a second season as of the time of this writing, but its reception has been great among fans thus far. Starring a core cast of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more, ComicBook.com's own Megan Peters said the following about Avatar: The Last Airbender in our official review:

"...Avatar: The Last Airbender deserves to move forward. The live-action adaptation is the antithesis of Hollywood's blighted attempt from years ago. The adaptation takes big risks with its changes, but they all serve the story in an authentic way. Despite its gritty aesthetic, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender realizes a new and faithful take on Nickelodeon's greatest series, but if you are an Avatar purist, this bold adaptation might not be up your alley."

What did you think of the Cabbage Merchant, Suki, and Bumi in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender?