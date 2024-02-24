Avatar: The Last Airbender Debuts at Netflix's Top TV Shows Spot

Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently taking over the world since it has debuted a new live-action series with Netflix, and it's first weekend out has cemented it in the top spot on Netflix with its debut! The new take on the classic Nickelodeon animated series has been divisive thus far as while it has been a huge hit with fans, the critics have seemed to have shared a different opinion on how it all turned out. Regardless of where you sit with the new series, one thing that's undeniable is just how strong of a debut it has had with Netflix thus far.

Debuting last Thursday on February 22nd, Avatar: The Last Airbender currently holds the number one spot for Top TV Shows in the United States on Netflix. The first weekend of a new Netflix series' release is one of the most crucial in terms of it potentially being picked up for a second season. One has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing, but if it continues to hold its place strongly for the next few weeks, Avatar: The Last Airbender has a strong chance at a future with Netflix.

(Photo: Netflix)

Avatar: The Last Airbender Reviews

Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently sitting at a 59% with Rotten Tomatoes as of the time of this writing, but there are many positive reviews highlighting what the series does well. ComicBook.com's own Megan Peters said the following about Avatar: The Last Airbender in our official review, "...Avatar: The Last Airbender deserves to move forward. The live-action adaptation is the antithesis of Hollywood's blighted attempt from years ago. The adaptation takes big risks with its changes, but they all serve the story in an authentic way. Despite its gritty aesthetic, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender realizes a new and faithful take on Nickelodeon's greatest series, but if you are an Avatar purist, this bold adaptation might not be up your alley."

Starring a core cast of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more, you can now check out Avatar: The Last Airbender now streaming on Netflix.

How are you liking the new Avatar: The Last Airbender series on Netflix so far?