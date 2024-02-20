Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Shares First Look at Kyoshi

Avatar: The Last Airbender is just days away from its biggest premiere to date. The hit Nickelodeon series is more than a decade old now, and soon, Netflix will unleash its live-action take on the franchise. Today, the final trailer for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender went live, and the reel gives the world our best look at Avatar Kyoshi yet.

As you can see below, the trailer features a brief scene of Avatar Kyoshi going all out. Dressed in their usual Earth Kingdom attire, Kyoshi looks poised to take out any enemy in her path. Their eyes are seen glowing just like the Avatar State demands, and by the end of her cameo, Kyoshi is seen summoning a massive wind tunnel to take out some enemies.

AVATAR KYOSHI IS COMING pic.twitter.com/yWI3CUisq7 — Laeninho (@olaenor) February 20, 2024

From their fighting skills to their makeup, there is no denying how good this take on Kyoshi looks. The former Avatar comes to life in this live-action clip, and as you can imagine, fans are eager to see how this fight scene comes about. We know Aang does commune with Avatar Kyoshi during his visit to Kyoshi Island, after all. So hopefully, Netflix's new series will expand that visit.

If you are not familiar with this new Netflix live-action adaptation, Avatar: The Last Airbender will debut on February 22nd. All eight episodes of season one will go live globally soon, so before the release date, you can check out the original animated show on Paramount+ right now. For more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Avatar: The Last Airbender below:

"In a war-torn world of elemental magic, a young boy reawakens to undertake a dangerous mystic quest to fulfill his destiny as the Avatar, and bring peace to the world."

What do you think about this latest Avatar: The Last Airbender promo? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!