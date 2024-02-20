Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Final Trailer Released

Avatar: The Last Airbender has received quite a bit of groundswell as Netflix prepares to unleash a new live-action adaptation this week. Set to take the streaming service by storm on February 22nd, the latest take on the world of benders has fans anxious to see if the new series can live up to its source material. To continue the Avatar hype train, Netflix has released the final trailer for the series, showing off some new takes on old favorites from the classic animated franchise.

One of the big new looks that viewers can see in this final trailer is Aang's "Avatar State". As fans know, this technique is the Avatar's biggest technique, but can potentially come with some serious drawbacks. As was seen in the original animated series, the Avatar State wasn't easily controlled, as Aang would routinely lose his ability to control what he was doing as he unlocked this overpowered transformation. A big element of Aang's journey wasn't just learning how to bend all of the elements but also learning to control this state of power. If the live-action state can live up to its original take in the animated series, it will be quite the feast for the eyes.

One More Trailer Before Avatar's Debut

In a recent interview, the young actor that plays Aang, Gordon Cormier, discussed his approach to the main bender of the series, stating the following, "When I did this character, I mainly wanted to focus on keeping Aang's joy, happiness, and twelve-year-old spirit in general. I feel like now that this is in live-action, I feel we can dive deeper into Aang's emotional side because there was a genocide. All of Aang's family and friends died, so we can visit more of the darker parts."

If you need a refresher on the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix has released an official description of the live-action adaptation that has a high bar to clear, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

Are you prepared to re-enter the world of bending? Do you think the live-action adaptation will live up to its source material?