Original Avatar: The Last Airbender Cast Holds Rare Reunion for Netflix

The cast of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series has held a rare reunion for the live-action series' premiere on Netflix! Avatar: The Last Airbender is just days away from its live-action series premiere with Netflix, and fans will be introduced to a new take on the original animated series. While there has been an anxiety from fans of the original to see just how much has changed from the original animated series for the new version on Netflix, it's been the opposite for those who were a part of the original series as they have shown their support from the beginning.

Avatar: The Last Airbender held its world premiere ahead of its full launch with Netflix later this week, and showrunner and executive producer Albert Kim took fans by surprise by sharing a photo together with members of the original cast. Reuniting Jack De Sena (Sokka in the original series), Dante Basco (Prince Zuko), Michaela Jill Murphy (Toph), and James Sie (who returns as the Cabbage Merchant in the Netflix series), for the premiere of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender series, you can check it out below.

I AM NOT OKAY 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/V5sgwcm15s — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) February 16, 2024

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender – What to Know

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be premiering with Netflix on February 22nd. The live-action series will have eight episodes for its first season, and will be tackling the events of Book One from the original animated series. Starring a core case of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more.

Netflix begins to tease Avatar: The Last Airbender as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

The synopsis continues with, "Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

