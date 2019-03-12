Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Crew Provides Series Update

Netflix is going big with its live-action vision. The company has become a top contender for all things film, and its eyes turned towards animation awhile back. With its own original series at hand, Netflix is preparing to branch out with Avatar: The Last Airbender, and an update has come through for its adaptation at last.

Over on Twitter, the team at Discussing Film hit up fans with an update on the site’s live-action plans for Avatar: The Last Airbender. The cartoon, which is heavily inspired by anime, was optioned for a live-action series last year. Now, composer Jeremy Zuckerman is opening up about the project, and he is rather optimistic.

In his recent interview, Zuckerman was asked about his piece in the live-action project. While the musician couldn’t say much, he did admit Avatar: The Last Airbender has a bit to go before he’ll be needed in the studio.

“I can say that I haven’t started yet. I think there is a ways to go. I know Bryan [DiMartino] posted people were hitting up like crazy about casting,” Zuckerman said.

“I’m really excited about. We’re really excited about it. Netflix seems really on-board and supportive. I think they’re really committed to getting it right,” he continued before adding, “It feels nice to have that support.”

So far, Netflix has been cagey about details on the live-action venture, but fans know some important crew members working on the project. The creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko will be involved, and they released a joint statement about the show.

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. We can’t wait to realize Aang’s world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast,” the duo stressed.

With an eye on authentic casting, fans are hopeful this live-action take will avoid the pitfalls M. Night Shyamalan made all those years ago with his take on the franchise. So, here’s to hoping Aang and the gang get it right when they step into the world of streaming down the line.

For those of you unfamiliar with The Last Airbender, the series screened on Nickelodeon between 2005 and 2008. Its complex story and diverse stars earned the series’ acclaim. The Last Airbender‘s story coupled with its anime-inspired artwork helped the franchise grow a loyal fanbase, and the series has continued to expand with various comics over the years. Recently, it was announced a young adult novel focusing on Avatar Kyoshi would be coming to the canon, leaving fans eager to learn more about the infamous warrior’s tenure.

