Avatar: The Last Airbender Hypes New Azula Story with Art Reveal

Avatar: The Last Airbender may have kept out of the limelight for years, but that is all changing these days. After surging back to popularity amid the pandemic, Aang has amassed millions of fans the world over. From a live-action television series to new animated movies, Avatar is ready to churn out tons of new content, and we just got a peek at its upcoming visit to Azula.

After all, the girl is getting another side story, and this one will be a wild adventure to watch. During San Diego Comic-Con, Azula in the Spirit Temple was announced, and the comic just released its first cover art for fans.

"Azula in the Spirit Temple" solo graphic novel coming Summer 2023 ⚡ pic.twitter.com/8OwfJCpSyk — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) July 24, 2022

As you can see above, the Avatar artwork shows Azula in her element as she wields a ball of blue fire in hand. It seems the girl has entered a temple of sorts, and the fog inside is seen making a pair of eyes above Azula's head. Of course, she hardly noticed the situation while treading into the temple, and her ragged outfit proves Azula was on quite the journey before finding this hidden temple.

So far, fans know little about this graphic novel, but they do know it will drop in 2023. This marks the second comic to feature Azula as a lead as Avatar visited the princess during Zuko's search for his mom. Azula returned in a second comic where she masqueraded as the Kemurikage, and the story saw the girl discover her true calling. According to Azula, she is now determined to oversee the Fire Nation as a shadow puppeteer controlling Zuko. As you can imagine, that goal is just about impossible to see through, but that will not stop her from trying. So when this new graphic novel hits shelves, Avatar fans are hoping to learn more about Azula and her journey after the Hundred Year War.

What do you think of this first look at Azula in the Spirit Temple? Are you excited to see more of this character's journey?