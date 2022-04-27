Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Might Have Found Its Own Roku

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender has a new lease on life these days, and Netflix hopes to extend that streak with its own adaptation. The company is filming a live-action TV series of the hit series right now. Of course, this means the cast is busy on set, and a new report suggests the show has already found its Avatar Roku.

The update comes from Avatar News, the premier fan page for all things Aang related. The page, which has reported on now-confirmed Avatar castings before, recently informed fans Roku will take part in season one. The fire-bender is expected to be played by C.S. Lee who starred in Dexter and Chuck.

C.S. Lee has been cast as Avatar Roku in the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series pic.twitter.com/vUbLk2W8qP — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) April 26, 2022

"I can confirm that C.S. Lee has been cast as Avatar Roku and finished filming his scenes for Season 1 of Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. This info originally popped up on IMDb, but I did double check with one of my sources to make sure and it is accurate," Avatar News shared with fans.

READ MORE: Netflix's Avatar Star Gordon Cormier Channels Aang in New Photo | Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Channels Katara's Spirit | Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender's Kyoshi Actress Teases New Series' Huge Scale

At this time, Netflix has not confirmed this casting, and Lee has said nothing about the gig. However, fans are hopeful the star has signed on to the project. After all, Roku is an integral part of Aang's journey in Avatar, and the fire-bender is a favorite amongst fans. If this report is right, Lee's Roku will join Gordon Cormier as Aang on screen while Yvonne Chapman oversees Avatar Kyoshi. So when season one of Avatar drops, fans can expect a lot from these legendary benders.

What do you make of this latest Avatar report? Are you excited to see how Netflix handles this live-action adaptation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.