Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Kyoshi Actress Teases New Series’ Huge Scale

The actress behind Avatar Kiyoshi in Netflix’s new live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series is teasing just how big the new show will be! As Netflix continues to develop the new adaptation, there have been all sorts of questions fans of the animated franchise have had over what to expect from the new production. Reports about its massive budget seem to tease just how much Netflix is investing into the adaptation, and this has been further boosted by just how excited the members of the revealed cast seem to be towards bringing such a massive franchise to life in this way.

Yvonne Chapman, who stars in the new series as Avatar Kiyoshi, spoke with Everything Zen ExtraZ about her role in the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender series for Netflix. While Chapman couldn’t speak much about what can be seen in the series itself, the star did tease a “phenomenal” adaptation, I can’t say very much for this project, but I will say: from what I’ve seen, and my experience on the show, the fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender will not be disappointed with this live-action series. It looks phenomenal.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Chapman didn’t elaborate on what this could really mean for the series itself, the actress did mention that she was fully aware of all of the books and stories about the famous Avatar and noted the pressure of bringing such a fan favorite to life, “I love the Kyoshi books– so addicted to those. Her backstory and just everything about this character is so beautifully written and really thoughtful. She just has one of the most fascinating stories of any character that I’ve read, so I definitely felt the pressure of being able to bring her to life and hopefully the fans respond in a really positive way. Luckily it’s not just me at the helm, it’s a team of people really wanting to get this right, and I hope we did. I think we did.”

Netflix has yet to reveal when exactly fans will get to see this new Avatar: The Last Airbender series just yet, but they currently describe it as such, “The series will be an authentic adaptation of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER reimagined as a live-action adventure. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Alongside Kim, Rideback’s Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) serve as executive producers as well as Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story). Goi, Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer), Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson direct.”

What do you think? What are you hoping to see from Kiyoshi in the new live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series? What are you hoping to see from the new series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Everything Zen ExtraZ (h/t Avatar News)