Netflix's Avatar Star Gordon Cormier Channels Aang in New Photo

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a go at Netflix, and fans are on edge waiting for the adaptation to drop its first look. After all, the show got into production some months ago, and Netflix revealed its leads well before filming began. Luckily, fans were quick to approve of Gordon Cormier as Aang's real-life twin, and the actor is now channeling the Avatar in a new photo on Instagram.

The post comes from Gordon Cormier as you can see below. It was there the actor shared a photo of himself mediating like Aang often does, and his caption has piqued curiosity about Netflix's cast.

"Roku here I come! or maybe I will just go skateboarding and save the world later," Cormier captioned the photo.

As you can tell, Cormier definitely resembles Aang in this shot despite him being dressed in contemporary clothes. Aang isn't known to rock joggers and tennis shoes, but the airbender wouldn't say no to a wardrobe makeover if given the chance. As for Cormier, fans are eager to see how he will look as Aang when in costume, but Netflix has yet to share any official look at the Avatar adaptation.

Of course, fans are keeping their fingers crossed for a teaser ASAP. Avatar: The Last Airbender entered production some time ago as Cormier and his co-stars began sharing photos behind the scenes. At this point, netizens are curious whether filming has finished, and they'd like to at least get a poster for Avatar ASAP.

