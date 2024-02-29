Avatar: The Last Airbender Composer Praises Season 1 Detail

Avatar: The Last Airbender's composer had some praise for the attention to detail in the new Netflix show. Takeshi Furukawa took some time to speak at length about the musical choices in the live-action adaptation. ComicBook.com asked the composer about some favorite moments in Avatar: The Last Airbender. While the Netflix show does manage to capture a lot of what people loved about the Nickelodeon animated classic, there are some details that live-action allows to flourish. Furukawa had to single out the sequences of Omashu and how they worked with small touches in the score.

"Absolutely. It's really the small details," he began. "You know, I think we were amazed when we first started seeing the first visuals. I was talking to my music editor and we were saying like, 'My gosh, the details on this.' And my music editor is a very seasoned. His name is Micha Lieberman. He's worked on many, many big epics. It's like these small things."

"Like someone in the costume department paid attention to that button right there, where like no one is gonna notice the button, except probably the costume people who put a lot of care and attention in detail to the authenticity," Furukawa added. "But it's these small things that really add up and just makes the difference. And that's where the craft is. That's where the difference is and that's where the craft is. And, that's where the expertise is. It's very important, so we made sure we paid attention to that as well in the music side."

Live-Action Avatar's Best Moment

Furukawa took some time to discuss his favorite moments from Season 1 as well. There's a whole lot of stuff jammed into the first outing on Netflix. Despite the pressure from our interviewer, the composer did point out that everything that happens in Omashu was a highlight for him. Episode 4 seems to be the personal highlight for Furukawa. However, he would go on to mention the finale's climactic battle as well. Check out what moments he decided to single out.

"This is this is such a difficult unfair question almost as if you're asking me to pick a favorite child," Furukawa laughed along with us. "Can I just give you some random highlight for me? Highlights for me: I loved Omashu. I loved scoring that entire world building and that arc."

"There is a couple of really high points in episode 4. There are a couple of, really high points in Episode 4. You'll know what I'm referring to when you watch it, I think," he added. "And then also Episode 6, for me, is is the highlight. It's a very very emotional episode. I know I sound like a broken record, but emotion to me is everything in score and music. I think it really is the key. And whenever I'm able to cut loose with the emotional arcs, emotional moments of the music, that's just the highlight for me. But then also, you know, I'd be remiss to not mention the epic battles that take place towards Episodes 7 and 8, at the end of season one. So yeah, I love everything."

