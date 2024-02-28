Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Proves Kyoshi Needs Her Own Show ASAP

Avatar: The Last Airbender is absolutely dominating Netflix around the world with the debut of its new live-action series adaptation, and one big moment proved that Kyoshi needs her own spin-off show next! Avatar: The Last Airbender fans have been waiting to see how the Netflix series would bring the classic animated original to life, and it's because there are some elements of the animated original fans were hoping to see more of. One of these aspects is more of the past Avatars before Aang, and the one with the most intriguing history of all happens to be Avatar Kyoshi.

Kyoshi has been a fan favorite among classic Avatar: The Last Airbender animated fans because of the impact she had on the original and how different of a ideology she had from Aang. It's gotten to the point where the years since have seen spin-off novels and comics fleshing out more of Kyoshi's life story, and after her live-action debut in the Netflix series, it's even more clear now that there is quite a lot of potential to explore with a solo spin-off show.

(Photo: Netflix)

Why Kyoshi Needs an Avatar: The Last Airbender Spin-Off

Kyoshi makes her debut in Episode 2 of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender as the first Avatar of the past that Aang comes into contact with on his journey. Wondering about the path he should take next, he seeks out her advice only for this past Avatar to chastise him for his lack of power and holding back aggression. As Aang continues to fight back against the idea that he needs to be the Avatar, Kyoshi decides to show him what the Avatar's power is truly capable of by taking over his body.

Avatar: The Last Airbender then showcases Kyoshi's command over all four elements through Aang's body, and through the series' later episodes it's revealed that Kyoshi's a much different Avatar than the others. It's clear that she has more extreme views on the use of her power, and it's why she was such a standout character in the original despite getting so little screen time. Now that this live-action version has brought her back to the spotlight, it's time to finally see more of that mysterious past in her own show.

