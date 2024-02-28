Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Showcases Its Bending in New BTS Video

Avatar: The Last Airbender debuted a new live-action take on elemental bending with its new series on Netflix, and fans have gotten to see a look at how they made it all happened with a new behind-the-scenes video! Avatar: The Last Airbender has been dominating Netflix's charts ever since it made its debut around the world last week, and fans are already sharing their hopes of seeing the series return for a new season. One of the major reasons why is how the new live-action series interprets the various bending styles of the original animated show.

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans have been sharing their love of how Netflix's series showcases its own take on the various bending styles, and it's a blend of visual effects and stunts that helped pull it all together. Sharing a better look at how Avatar: The Last Airbender brought all of its bending to life, Netflix has shared an in-depth behind the scenes video of the steps they took to bring the bending styles to life. You can check out the special Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender behind the scenes video below:

Will Avatar: The Last Airbender Get a Season 2?

It has yet to be announced if Avatar: The Last Airbender will be getting a second season as of the time of this writing. The end of the first season seems to drop some big cliffhangers for the future, however, and with all of the support the series has been getting on Netflix so far, there could very well be a new season of the series before long. For now, you can check out the original eight episode series on Netflix as it adapts the first season of Nickelodeon's original animated series.

ComicBook.com's own Megan Peters said the following about Avatar: The Last Airbender in our official review, "...Avatar: The Last Airbender deserves to move forward. The live-action adaptation is the antithesis of Hollywood's blighted attempt from years ago. The adaptation takes big risks with its changes, but they all serve the story in an authentic way. Despite its gritty aesthetic, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender realizes a new and faithful take on Nickelodeon's greatest series, but if you are an Avatar purist, this bold adaptation might not be up your alley."

What did you think of the bending in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!