Avatar: The Last Airbender Composer Shares Favorite Season 1 Moment

Avatar: The Last Airbender's composer shared his favorite sequence from the new Netflix show. Takeshi Furukawa put music to this interpretation of the wildly popular Nickelodeon animated series. ComicBook.com asked the composer about his favorite scenes from Avatar: The Last Airbender that populate the Netflix show. While he thought the question might be a bit unfair, he did single out some scenes that stood out. In particular, viewers are going to like what he did with Omashu. "This is this is such a difficult unfair question almost as if you're asking me to pick a favorite child," Furukawa joked. "Can I just give you some random highlight for me? Highlights for me: I loved Omashu. I loved scoring that entire world building and that arc."

"There is a couple of really high points in episode 4. There are a couple of, really high points in Episode 4. You'll know what I'm referring to when you watch it, I think," he singled out. "And then also Episode 6, for me, is is the highlight. It's a very very emotional episode. I know I sound like a broken record, but emotion to me is everything in score and music. I think it really is the key. And whenever I'm able to cut loose with the emotional arcs, emotional moments of the music, that's just the highlight for me. But then also, you know, I'd be remiss to not mention the epic battles that take place towards Episodes 7 and 8, at the end of season one. So yeah, I love everything."

Trying To Bring Avatar To Live-Action

(Photo: Netflix)

Furukawa also acknowledged the struggle between the Fire Nation and the Air Nomads in the new version. While the tensions are well-documented in the animated show, fans get an even more visceral sense of that conflict. "I'm tap dancing around this for the people who have not seen it already," the composer mused. "But it is different if you love the show, you're going to be surprised when you get to that point." Viewers sitting at home need to be prepared to be taken on an emotional journey with this adaptation.

"I think, before I touch upon the musical differences like we should mention how different the show is," he added. "In certain aspects, because you can't do a one to one adaptation of an animated series to live action right? There are some comedic elements in the original series where, like Sokka bounces around and contorts himself and stuff like that. Which is the comedic element. That just does not translate, well I don't think, in a live action show."

"So, I believe the filmmakers did a fantastic job of trying to find a fine line between retaining, capturing and maintaining the essence of the original," Furukawa mentioned. "Yet, bring it to the context of our adaptation, which I think personally, that the age setting has been elevated just a bit. But, do you know the great thing is that you were right there… You know that there are moments of levity. That there's those comedic moments where people are laughing. So, really the heart and soul of the show has been retained. It's there. And, I think you know Albert [Kim] and his team just did a great job of almost cherry picking the best of both worlds. The best of the animated world and its essence and then also bringing it into the context of live action."

