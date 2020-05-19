Avatar: The Last Airbender Is the Most Popular Thing on Netflix

Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender, of which there are many, have been waiting for the acclaimed animated series to return to Netflix for some time, especially since it was revealed that the streaming service was working on a live-action adaptation of the property. That reality finally came to be this week, as all three seasons of Avatar began streaming on Netflix once again. Based on the conversation surrounding the show before its Netflix return, it should come as no surprise that people have flocking towards it.

Just a couple of days after arriving on Netflix, Avatar: The Last Airbender has become the most popular title on the entire service. This includes both movies and TV shows. On Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10, Avatar appears at the very top of the list, beating out popular CW series and new Netflix originals.

The entire Avatar franchise has been a big hit on Netflix throughout 2020. M. Night Shyamalan's much maligned film adaptation, simply called The Last Airbender, debuted on the streaming service earlier this year. Despite its failure upon release 10 years ago, and it's continued bashing at the hands of both critics and fans, The Last Airbender was a staple of the Netflix Top 10 for weeks after its arrival.

Unlike the movie, the Avatar series still holds up for fans, and remains one of the most celebrated animated adventures of our time. It makes total sense that everyone is heading to Netflix to binge it all over again.

You can take a look at the entire Netflix Top 10 list below!