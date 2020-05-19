Avatar: The Last Airbender Is the Most Popular Thing on Netflix
Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender, of which there are many, have been waiting for the acclaimed animated series to return to Netflix for some time, especially since it was revealed that the streaming service was working on a live-action adaptation of the property. That reality finally came to be this week, as all three seasons of Avatar began streaming on Netflix once again. Based on the conversation surrounding the show before its Netflix return, it should come as no surprise that people have flocking towards it.
Just a couple of days after arriving on Netflix, Avatar: The Last Airbender has become the most popular title on the entire service. This includes both movies and TV shows. On Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10, Avatar appears at the very top of the list, beating out popular CW series and new Netflix originals.
The entire Avatar franchise has been a big hit on Netflix throughout 2020. M. Night Shyamalan's much maligned film adaptation, simply called The Last Airbender, debuted on the streaming service earlier this year. Despite its failure upon release 10 years ago, and it's continued bashing at the hands of both critics and fans, The Last Airbender was a staple of the Netflix Top 10 for weeks after its arrival.
Unlike the movie, the Avatar series still holds up for fans, and remains one of the most celebrated animated adventures of our time. It makes total sense that everyone is heading to Netflix to binge it all over again.
You can take a look at the entire Netflix Top 10 list below!
Avatar: The Last Airbender
"Siblings Katar and Sokka wake young Aang from a long hibernation and learn he's an Avatar, whose air-bending powers can defeat the evil Fire Nation."
The Wrong Missy
Tim thinks he's invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly texted someone from a nightmare blind date."
Riverdale
"While navigating the troubled waters of sex, romance, school and family, teen Archie and his gang become entangled in a dark Riverdale mystery."
Dead to Me
"A hotheaded widow searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband befriends an eccentric optimist who isn't quite what she seems."
Soul Surfer
"Hawaiian teen Bethany Hamilton bravely returns to competitive surfing after losing her left arm in a vicious shark attack."
White Lines
"Zoe Walker leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother's disappearance in Ibiza, where she quickly heads down a decadent and dangerous path."
Outer Banks
"On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father's disappearance."
Public Enemies
"In the shadow fo the Great Depression, criminal minds are thriving, and it's up to J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI to bring them down."
Magic for Humans
"From baffling people on the street to orchestrating elaborate tricks, Justin Willman blends good-natured magic with grown-up laughs."
Ozark
"After his business partner cheats a dangerous client, financial adviser Mary must devise a radical plan to save the lives of himself and his family."
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.