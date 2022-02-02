Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Pits Aang Against Ozai in New Photo

In the last few years, Avatar: The Last Airbender has had a huge comeback, and fans are around the world have discovered its charm for the first time. Whether young or old, netizens from all over are now in love with the Avatar Universe, and Netflix is hoping to charm them with its live-action adaptation. The project is currently filming in Canada, so fans are keeping an eye out for updates. And now, a new photo is out pitting Aang against… the Firelord?!

As you can see below, the photo comes from Netflix Geeked. It was there the official page posted a behind-the-scenes shot of Gordon Cormier practicing his bending skills. He is joined on set by Daniel Dae Kim who looks fierce in his fire-bending pose, and that is surely thanks to his role as Ozai on the show.

“Momo, time for you to go,” Cormier captioned the special photo. And if we were the lemur, we would be off like a shot. Momo would love nothing more than to help Aang in battle here, but even our furry friend knows when to take cover. There is no underestimating Ozai’s power, and the only one who can possibly quell the leader’s might is the Avatar.

Clearly, this shot shows how seriously Cormier and Kim are taking their bending practice sessions, but you don’t need to worry about Aang vs Ozai just yet. The live-action series is expected to cover most if not all of Book One when it drops on Netflix. This means Aang hasn’t even run into Ozai yet, but Avatar: The Last Airbender fans know the Avatar will meet the Firelord before long. The world is waiting for Aang to restore balance to all things, and our hero must defeat Ozai if he wants to right the Fire Nation’s wrongs.

What do you think of this behind-the-scenes shot? How hyped are you for this new take on Avatar: The Last Airbender?