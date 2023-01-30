Avatar: The Last Airbender Goes Viral Over a Wild Cabbage Man Secret

Avatar: The Last Airbender may date back to 2005, but that doesn't mean the show is devoid of secrets. To this day, fans have found pieces of unsung info about the hit series, and that hasn't changed in 2023. After all, a little tidbit just made Avatar go viral on social media, and we have the show's iconic Cabbage Man to thank.

The update comes from McKenzie Atwood on Twitter who joined in on a recent trend about animation secrets. It was there the voice actor shared a little fact about Avatar, and it turns out most fans missed the beat back in the day.

More useless animation facts: in ATLA, this lady stops the cabbage merchant from entering Ba Sing Se & it's played as a joke. However if you look closely, he actually DID have a cabbage slug in his cart, so he nearly did destroy Ba Sing Se's entire ecosystem, killing thousands pic.twitter.com/S2kEFECKvE — McKenzie Atwood (@MKatwood) January 26, 2023

As you can see in the clip above, well – the fact is spot on. The Cabbage Man's goods were annihilated in bad faith but for the right reason. His veggies were hiding a secret bug that would have wreaked havoc upon Ba Sing Se, and our Cabbage Man would have never been the wiser.

Of course, some netizens began questioning if this fact was legit, but it does have official origins. Avatar released a number of episodes back in the day with extras, and this clip was included in that run. It was there creator notes confirmed the invasive bug was animated on purpose as a special gag. So if you missed it the first time, well – now you know the Cabbage Man almost made life in Ba Sing Se even worse during its hush-hush war.

