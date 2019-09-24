Viral Avatar: The Last Airbender Fan-Film Provides Release Update

Wait a minute, you might ask, we thought that this was an article about Avatar: The Last Airbender, not Batman Beyond! You are correct our friends as the video above gives us the latest update on a brand new Avatar fan film titled, Avatar Agni Kai. The fan film, which shows off both Zuko and Katara showing off their fire and water bending skills respectively, will be created by the popular Youtube channel Re:Anime and has been given a release date of December! What will the storyline be for this upcoming fan film that revisits the world of the Last Airbender? We’ll have to wait for a few months to find out!

The original trailer was shared on Re:Anime’s Official Twitter Account, giving us an idea of the amazing special effects work that fans of the series will be encountering in this brand new tale put together by this ever growing Youtube channel:

Avatar The Last Airbender: Agni Kai Trailer

Watch the full trailer here:https://t.co/KYsJ6C7F3n pic.twitter.com/77E4ugYgFh — Reanime (@reanimefilms) April 5, 2019

Zuko and Katara had a unique relationship, with Zuko acting almost as the third member of a love triangle between the water bender and Aang. Though the latter two eventually wound up together, it was Zuko who changed the most throughout the events of the franchise and truly discovered himself as he went from a Fire Nation fanatic to a young man questioning his place in life and attempting to fight against the nefarious forces of his father, the Fire Lord.

Avatar: The Last Airbender may have seen the story of Aang and company as the main protagonists conclude following its third season, but that world continued on in the sequel series, The Legend of Korra. The main storyline of Aang also continued in a series of Dark Horse comic book adaptations that dove into a lot of the arcs that weren’t explored in the first series, such as Zuko attempting to “make amends” with his sister, which was coincidentally the proposed storyline for Avatar’s fourth season.

For those of you unfamiliar with Avatar, the series screened on Nickelodeon between 2005 and 2008. Its complex story and diverse stars earned the series’ acclaim. The Last Airbender’s story coupled with its anime-inspired artwork helped the franchise grow a loyal fanbase, and the series has continued to expand with various comics over the years. Recently, a young adult novel focusing on Avatar Kyoshi was released and has come to the official canon, leaving fans eager to learn more about the infamous warrior’s tenure.