Avatar: The Last Airbender Shares Unseen Concept Art of Princess Yue

Avatar: The Last Airbender hardly needs an introduction these days. The series made a splash in the early 2000s, and it converted an entire generation into fans. In the last few years, the series has reemerged as a major IP and Avatar Studios is in the middle of reviving the franchise with new projects. And now, a special piece of lost history has surfaced for Avatar fans.

We have artist Angela Song Mueller to thank. Back in the day, they worked with the team behind Avatar to mock up character designs. It was there they drew all sorts of looks for Princess Yue, and never-before-seen concept art of the heroine has now hit social media.

Never-before-seen early concept art of Princess Yue from 2004 by Angela Song Mueller pic.twitter.com/rQBiuBmEze — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) February 4, 2023

As you can see, the artwork is absolutely gorgeous, and it proves Yue could rock any look. When we met the heroine on screen, the Northern Tribe princess work heavy fur-lined clothes like those in the Southern Tribe. Her look was very ornamental given her royal status, and that was made clear by Yue's hair. Her white locks were braided and then pulled into a bejeweled updo, and her crystal blue eyes caught Sokka's attention from the start.

Looking at these new designs, we can see the Avatar team played around with Yue's looks. Some show the heroine with striking makeup while other designs simplify her hair into twin braids. From blonde hair to black, Yue looks gorgeous in all of these samples, and her final design suits the princess just right. And of course, we're sure the Aang Gang would agree!

Of course, Princess Yue played a major role in the first book of Avatar, and she remains a fan-favorite character. Hopefully, netizens will get to meet new heroes as Avatar Studios expands the IP moving forward. The company has already announced a movie is in the works starring older versions of Aang and his friends. And if we are lucky, maybe we'll get a Yue cameo along the way...!

