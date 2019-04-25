Avengers: Endgame Gets Attack on Titan Makeover with Iconic Theme Song

Avengers: Endgame remains one of the most lucrative movies of all time, and fans continue to revisit the epic flick to this day. After all, the movie marks the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its first outing, so Avengers: Endgame had to be one hell of a spectacle. Its intense drama has often been likened to Attack on Titan by anime lovers, so one fan felt it was about time the two projects met face to face.

Over on Youtube, the user Sam-One Entertainment has stirred up lots of buzz with their crossover. The fan decided to bring the visuals of Avengers: Endgame together with the music of Attack on Titan. The anime's third opening track was overlaid atop the MCU flick, and the result is a pretty perfect opening.

The video, which can be seen above, features one of Linked Horizon's most iconic songs. The fast-paced track starts out with a montage of heroes as the MCU is laid before fans. As the track ramps up, fans are introduced to Thanos and his army as our heroes try to right a wrong. The Avengers are ready to give their lives to save the universe from Thanos' might, and the cinematic shots of this trailer vibe perfectly with Attack on Titan.

After all, the anime knows a thing or three about war. Eren and his gang have been fighting powers outside of their control since they joined the Survey Corps. The Power Titans are unruly, to say the least, and they can be as deadly as the Infinity Stones. Eren knows just how Captain America felt when he clocked Thanos because scout felt just the same when he landed a hit on Reiner. But as Attack on Titan moves through its fourth season, fans are wondering if Eren was perhaps more like Thanos all this time...

