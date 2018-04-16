‘My Hero Academia’: Bakugo and Iron Man Team up for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Collaboration

Subbed the #BokuNoHeroAcademia x Avengers Crossover Iron Man character introduction video by Bakugou! I think Bakugou and Iron Man really are similar in some aspects haha. Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/eMxNC6UmSh — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) April 12, 2018

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Avengers, are teaming up with the students of UA High School from the hit superhero anime My Hero Academia.

A new video collaboration has the hot-headed Bakugo of class 1-A explaining what he knows about old Shell-head, Iron Man, aka Tony Stark.

Here’s what Bakugo has to say, based on the subtitles from the video above:

“Iron Man, celebrity hero and creator of a powerful combat suit. He used to be CEO of a powerful company that made weapons, and he was full of himself and pretty much a dick. He got into an accident and had to eventually use his knowledge and money to become someone who protects the innocent. He is super rich and thinks he’s a genius, but he’s just an annoying old timer. He uses a type of beam to propel himself into the sky and fly, making him freakin’ strong! I also create explosions from my hands, so we do share that in common, I guess. This old timer is a bit of a trickster at times. He’s also really blunt with others around him. He wants to succeed in times that matter and contrary to popular belief, I think he treasures his friends more than anything else!”

The video with Bakugo introducing Iron Man follows previous introduction videos, with Izuku taking Captain America and Todoroki introducing Thor.

While Avengers: Infinity War may be the biggest superhero movie of the summer, My Hero Academia is headed to theaters as well in its first-ever movie My Hero Academia the Movie: The Two Heroes. The anime film will tell a story not told in the original My Hero Academia manga and will reveal moments from All Might’s earlier days. Two brand new character debuting in the film were recently revealed.

My Hero Academia the Movie: The Two Heroes opens in theaters August 3rd in Japan.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.