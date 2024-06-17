Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Shocks With the Anime's Biggest Death Yet

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 has wrapped up the climactic battle of the Labyrinth arc, and with the newest episode has revealed the anime's biggest death to date! Mushoku Tensei is an anime that's no stranger to death or other tragedies as Rudeus Greyrat has been separated from his family for the majority of the anime's run thus far. But things started to take a turn for the better when Paul had discovered where Rudy's mother Zenith was, and it was deep within a labyrinth. As the final missing member of their family, Paul was willing to sacrifice everything to save her.

Mushoku Tensei saw Rudy, his father Paul, and their party heading back into the labyrinth one final time to fight against a hydra to save Zenith, and this ended up costing the party more than they ever expected. Although Rudy and his father seemed to be reaching a new understanding now that the two of them were adults, they unfortunately won't get to have much of a future as Paul died in the fight as he saved Rudy from a particularly nasty hit from the hydra. But the time Rudy understood what was happening, it was too late.

Mushoku Tensei Kills Off Paul – Explained

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 started turning things around for Rudy as not only were he and Paul on a better standing than they were during their first reunion in the first season, but he also reunited with Roxy for the first time since he was a kid. Finding Zenith trapped within a crystal guarded by a hydra also offered one final piece of hope as Paul and the Greyrat family were finally at the end of their long journey to reunite following the teleportation incident. For a while, they seemed to even be fighting on equal footing with the hydra.

But things quickly turned south as the hydra's many heads meant there were lots of things happening that Rudy was struggling to keep his focus on. When one head came and attacked him, Paul kicked him out of the way before Rudy was struck. Rudy was able to deal the killing blow on the hydra after it bit off his hand, and the fight came to an end. Rudy thought Paul made it through, but he soon discovers that the hit Paul saved him from actually cut Paul completely in half.

Paul dies soon after Rudy realizes what happened, and although they're able to rescue Zenith, it's soon revealed that her time in the crystal did more damage to her mind than expected at first. So it's just one tragedy after another as Mushoku Tensei Season 2 reaches its final episodes.