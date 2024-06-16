Eyeshield 21 Manga Reveals Special Cover Art for 21st Anniversary

Eyeshield 21 is now in the midst of celebrating the manga's 21st anniversary, and the franchise has shared the cover art for its special art book commemorating the big occasion! Originally created by Riichiro Inagaki and Yusuke Murata, Eyeshield 21 first hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2002, and ran for seven years before it wrapped up its run with over 300 chapters under its belt. It then inspired an anime adaptation that ran for over 140 episodes in its own right a few years later, and now the franchise is celebrating one more run.

Eyeshield 21 actually came back to the pages of Shonen Jump with a special revival chapter titled "BRAINxBRAVE" to help celebrate the manga's milestone anniversary, but unfortunately has yet to get an official release in the United States as of the time of this publication. Still, the anniversary celebration continues as Eyeshield 21 BRAINxBRAVE will be getting a special physical release in Japan on July 4th together with congratulatory messages from other famed creators and even an interview with the creative duo behind Blue Lock, Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura. You can check out its cover art below.

What Is Eyeshield 21?

Originally written by Riichiro Inagaki (who went on to create Dr. Stone) with art from Yusuke Murata (the artist behind One-Punch Man), Eyeshield 21 is a little tough to check out the manga's run. There are physical volumes of the manga currently available on shelves as licensed by Viz Media, but there's currently no way to legally catch up with it online. Thankfully, you can still check out Eyeshield 21's anime adaptation now streaming with Crunchyroll.

The first volume of the Eyeshield 21 manga is teased as such, "What does a wimpy kid who's been bullied all his life have to depend on but his own two feet? Sena Kobayakawa is about to start his first year in high school and he's vowed not to get picked on anymore. Unfortunately, the sadistic captain of the football team already has his eye on Sena and his lightning-fast speed."

To this day, Eyeshield 21 remains one of the top series tackling American style football, so it is definitely worth diving into the vault for to see how it went on to inspire some of the hit sports series to hit the Shonen Jump magazine later.