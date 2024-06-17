Black Clover Cosplay Armors Up With Noelle's Valkyrie Dress

Black Clover is currently working through the final arc of the manga, and one awesome cosplay is helping to show off Noelle Silva's best looks with a take on the Valkyrie Armor! Black Clover is now setting up for its final few battles as the manga is now on a quarterly release schedule for the final chapters of Yuki Tabata's story overall. While fans are hoping for the anime adaptation someday, the franchise has been getting closer to its grand finale as Asta and the rest of the Black Bulls squad are now facing off against their final angelic opponents.

Black Clover's anime did have its fair share of explosive moments before it came to an end ahead of its take on the final arc, however, and many of these involved Noelle herself. Noelle was able to unlock the first couple of her powerful Valkyrie Armor forms, and with them became one of the strongest members of the Black Bulls overall. Now this awesome transformation has come to life through some absolutely mind blowing cosplay from artist poppylop_cos on Instagram. Check it out in action below:

How to Read and Watch Black Clover

If you wanted to catch up with Black Clover's manga now that it's in the midst of its final arc, you can now find the newest chapters as they release with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's MangaPlus service. Black Clover's anime has yet to announce whether or not it will return someday (though there are reports noting it could come back in a different form), but that also means there's plenty of time to catch up with the over 170 episodes available.

Black Clover's anime is now streaming with Crunchyroll, Netflix (where you can also find the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie), and more, and they tease the anime as such, "In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder's magic. Asta's is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent's spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!"