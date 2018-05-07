The Hulk Joins ‘One Punch Man’ In New Fan-Video

When it comes to fantasy fights, there are few guys the Hulk hasn’t been pitted against. The character is known as an invulnerable beast to Marvel fanatics, and Bruce Banner’s alter-ego has beat down quite a few heroes in his life. Still, the raging creature has never fought One Punch Man, and fans have long been curious to see how that fight would go.

So, it is about time one fan took it upon themselves to imagine the battle. Over on Twitter, Zimaut Animation did just that by giving the Hulk a chance to fight One Punch Man one-on-one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the video begins with way less Hulk than you’d imagine. Instead, it is Bruce who finds himself touring Z City, and it doesn’t take him long before he runs into one of the metropolis’ many villains.

“When Bruce Banner going abroad, he stumble upon a strong creature in Z city. Inevitably he give in to anger and turn into hulk. Losing control of himself now its up to Saitama, the Bald Cape Hero to tame the green beast,” the video’s description reads.

Once Bruce is accosted by a rogue werewolf, the Hulk comes out to play when the villain flings the Avenger into a wall. The video shows the werewolf getting the smack beat out of him as the Hulk whips the villain into the ground as if it were Loki. Still, the werewolf tries to fight back when it uses regeneration powers to give it some mighty arms to punch with, but the Hulk is able to one-up the creature in the end.

Unfortunately, the fight has gotten the Hulk agitated, and Saitama makes the poor decision to approach the creature. In an instant, the Hulk challenges One Punch Man to a fight, and the anime hero does get some solid hits in before the reel ends. Now, fans just have to wait for the series’ second part to go live.

Of course, the match up between the Hulk and One Punch Man is an interesting one to question. In terms of the anime, the Hulk would surely be a Dragon-class threat if not a God-class enemy. And, in terms of strength, Saitama is as powerful as Superman. Their clash would be intense enough to wreak havoc on the most unbreakable city, so Z City better hope its buildings can withstand the clash of these two titans.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

So, who do you think wins in a match between One Punch Man and the Hulk? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!