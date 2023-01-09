Ayakashi Triangle Releases Anime Opening: Watch

Ayakashi Triangle has now made its official anime adaptation debut as part of the new slate of releases hitting as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and with the anime's first episode comes its opening theme sequence! Kentaro Yabuki's newest manga series has been getting a lot of attention among manga fans over the past year as not only did the series notable move from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to the exclusive Jump+ app, but it also lost its English simulpub release due to the nature of the content found in the manga (which is like many of Yabuki's series from the past).

This made the anime adaptation for Ayakashi Triangle all the more intriguing as fans are now going to be introduced to why the series might have had some scandalous moments in the manga. This all begins with the first real introduction to it all with its opening. Titled "Neppu wa Ruten-suru," as performed by Philosophy of Dance, you can check out the creditless version of Ayakashi Triangle's opening theme sequence below:

How to Watch Ayakashi Triangle

Directed by Noriaki Akitaya for Studio CONNECT, Ayakashi Triangle will be airing its new episodes this Winter across Japan and will be exclusively streaming internationally with Crunchyroll. The series stars the likes of Shoya Chiba as Matsuri Kazamaki (the male version), Miyu Tomita as Matsuri Kazamaki (the female version), Kana Ichinose as Suzu Kanade, Tessho Genda as Shirogane, Haruka Tomatsu as Yayoi Toba, Hina Kino as Lucy Tsukioka, Shoya Ishige as Soga Ninokuru, and Satomi Arai as Ponosuke Ninokuru.

READ MORE: Top 10 Most Anticipated Anime of 2023 | Ayakashi Triangle Releases New Trailer and Poster | Ayakashi Triangle Reveals Anime's Release Date in First Trailer

As for what to expect from Ayakashi Triangle, Crunchyroll teases the anime as such, "Kazamaki Matsuri is an exorcist ninja who exorcizes evil spirits called ayakashi. His childhood friend, Kanade Suzu, tends to attract ayakashi, so he secretly protects her from them. But now Suzu has caught the eye of Shirogane, an ayakashi who looks like a cat but rules over all ayakashi as their king! The groundbreaking new series by To Love Ru author Yabuki Kentaro, an ayakashi romance fantasy, receives its long-awaited anime adaptation!"

What do you think of Ayakashi Triangle's opening? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!