Ayakashi Triangle Sets Release Date With First Trailer

Ayakashi Triangle might currently be a tough series to keep up with its new chapters outside of Japan, but soon fans will have a whole new way to check it out as the anime has set its official release date with the debut of its very first trailer! Kentaro Yabuki's original manga was readily available at the start of its run together with the rest of the releases in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but things changed over the course of its run. It's changed platforms, and even lost an English simulpub, as the chapters have continued but that's kind of par for the course for this creator who's made plenty of spicy materials.

Ayakashi Triangle will be making its anime debut next year, and fans finally got the fullest look at what to expect when it launches on January 9th in Japan. The anime has yet to be announced for an English language license as of this writing, and that might be tough considering how the manga release has been treated to this point. But for now, fans can get a good look at this new series with the first trailer that you can check out below:

How to Watch Ayakashi Triangle

There's a good chance Ayakashi Triangle will be licensed for an international release, but until then it's best to keep tabs on its January 9th debut as it launches as part of the Winter 2023 slate of new anime releases. Directed by Noriaki Akitaya for Studio CONNECT with Kei Umabiki as assistant director, the opening theme for the series is titled "Neppu wa Rutensuru" as performed by Philosophy no Dance. The ending theme is titled "Itowanai feat. Miyu Tomita, Kana Ichinose," as performed by MIMiNARI.

The anime will star the central cast of Shoya Chiba as Matsuri Kazamaki (the male version), Miyu Tomita as Matsuri Kazamaki (the female version), Kana Ichinose as Suzu Kanade, and Tessho Genda as Shirogane. As for what to expect from Ayakashi Triangle's story, Seven Seas Entertainment teases the series as such, "Teenager Kazamaki Matsuri has long been part of an elite force of ninja exorcists, tasked with fighting malicious ayakashi spirits who threaten Japan–especially those after his childhood friend, the spirit medium Kanade Suzu.

As he fiercely protects her, and his relationship with her blooms from friendship into something more, a powerful cat ayakashi vows to get between the lovebirds: by casting a forbidden spell that turns Matsuri into a woman! With no apparent way to undo the spell, Matsuri must continue battling ayakashi–and go back to school–in this new feminine body until he can find a way to turn back."

What do you think of this first trailer for Ayakashi Triangle?