The day has arrived for fans of the anime adventures of the son of the Ogre, as Netflix has released the latest season of Baki Hanma, the hard-hitting franchise that was created by Keisuke Itagaki in 1991. With the manga having over one-hundred and forty-three volumes to date and continuing to tell the story of the son who is looking to take the title of world’s strongest from his father, the latest season on Netflix is twelve episodes of insanity that features some of the biggest battles and weirdest opponents of the series to date.

The previous seasons of Baki that hit the streaming service certainly have been no slouches when it comes to supplying anime fans with plenty of insanity, with the son of the Ogre and his friends battling against escaped prisoners, the Sea Kings of China, and various other combatants in a bid to test their strength. However, this latest season is giving Baki some of his most insane challenges to date in the forms of a giant praying mantis and even the former boxer Mike Tyson as he prepares to once again fight his father in a one-on-one match. On top of these opponents, fans can expect insane appearances by former US President George W. Bush and Che Guevara.

This series created by Keisuke Itagaki proves that manga creation runs in the family, with his daughter, Peru Itagaki, creating the anime series Beastars, which has also become one of Netflix’s most popular anime series. While there hasn’t been an official crossover between these two properties, we would imagine that the father-daughter manga creators certainly share art secrets with one another on the regular.

Netflix’s Official Description for this latest season reads as such:

“To gain the skills he needs to surpass his powerful father, Baki enters Arizona State Prison to take on the notorious inmate known as Mr. Unchained.”

Netflix hasn’t revealed as of yet if there is more Baki on the way following this twelve-episode release, though there is plenty of material left to adapt from the manga that would potentially give fans of anime action years of storylines in the future.

