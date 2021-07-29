Baki: Son of Ogre Releases New Intro

Baki: Son of Ogre is the next installment of the fighting series that is promising to be one of the most insane seasons to date, and while a release date for the anime series created by TMS Entertainment has yet to be revealed, the animation studio has revealed the opening for the upcoming adventures of the son of Yujiro Hanma. In the previous season, Baki swore to finally fight against his father, the Ogre, who has held onto the title of the strongest man in the world for quite some time against countless combatants.

TMS Entertainment released an official breakdown of the creative minds behind the new introduction for the upcoming season:

"Skillfully on the electric guitar and horn section to the poem that follows the world view of the animation of "Baki Hanma" by GRANRODEO who has sung the opening theme in the animation "Baki" most deadly prisoner edition and Otsudaisai edition Along with songs with impressive vocal work, super-dreadnought heroes of "Black Pentagon" whose blades are imprisoned to fight Biscuit Oliva also appeared, and please enjoy the video that predicts a fierce battle with Oliver."

The next season of the fighting franchise will feature Baki Hanma taking on some bizarre opponents, one of which is a giant praying mantis and the other is none other than the former boxing champion in Mike Tyson. On top of this, the season will also be introducing a caveman, hilariously named Pickle, who will offer a prehistoric challenge to a number of the fighters that have been introduced in the franchise created by Keisuke Itagaki. Needless to say, Baki has always been an insane, fun series, but the next season is taking things up to a new level.

Ironically, the Itagaki family isn't just known for Baki The Grappler, but Keisuke's offspring, Paru, was also responsible for the creation of Beastars, which has also been one of the biggest anime franchises on the streaming service of Netflix. While we doubt there will ever be an official crossover between these two worlds, it's clear that the creation of manga runs in the family.

What do you think of this new trailer for Baki: Son of Ogre? What has been the craziest thing you've seen in the series to date?