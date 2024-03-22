Beastars' Final Season Confirms Two Part Schedule

Beastars focuses on a world with anthropomorphic characters attempting to navigate a society where predators and prey attempt to co-exist. While the first three seasons became a hit in the anime world, all good things must come to an end as the anime adaptation from creator Paru Itagaki has announced that its final season is in the works. To the surprise of Legosi fans, Netflix has announced that the fourth and final season will be split down the middle.

Beastars first began as a manga in 2016, ending its run in 2020. With the anime adaptation, Studio ORANGE used a 3-D computer-generated animation style to bring Legosi and friends to life, rather than the traditional 2-D style that many anime fans are used to. In the latest season, one of the biggest mysteries was revealed as to which student was killing their fellow classmates, which all began with the death of the llama Tem. Despite the cat being out of the bag, there's still some major territory for the anthropomorphic anime to explore.

Beastars Times Two

Beastars' Final Season will be split into two, with the first half arriving at some point this year. Unfortunately, Netflix hasn't revealed when the second half of this upcoming season will arrive, but it once again shows the commitment that the streaming service has to the anime genre.

The story of Legoshi, Louis, and Haru continues in the long-awaited final season of BEASTARS.



BEASTARS Final Season will be released in two parts with Part 1 premiering this year, only on Netflix 🐺🐰 pic.twitter.com/wTfq9tEDQZ — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 22, 2024

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Beastars, here's how Netflix describes the series, "At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, it's personal relationships that maintain the fragile peace. Who among them is a Beastar—an academic and social role model destined to become a leader in a society naturally rife with mistrust? Last night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student was killed and eaten. Among the members of the drama club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Legoshi, a large wolf. But he wouldn't hurt a fly—or would he? And will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?"

What are your predictions for the final season of Beastars? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Legosi and his anthropomorphic anime fellows.